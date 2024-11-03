Armada Metals Issues 95 Million Unlisted Securities

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Limited announced the issuance of 95,174,416 unlisted options, following a previously disclosed transaction. These unquoted securities will not be listed on the ASX, offering investors a unique opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. This move signals Armada Metals’ ongoing efforts to bolster its financial position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

