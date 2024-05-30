Armada Metals Director Boosts Shareholding

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd has issued a notice of interest change by Director Dr. Ross McGowan, reporting an on-market purchase of 750,000 shares at $0.02 each, increasing his indirect holdings in Indlovu Capital Limited to 45,750,000 shares. The options available to Dr. McGowan remain unchanged at 2,000,000, exercisable at $0.334 until December 2026. This transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

