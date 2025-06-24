Armada Hoffler Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Earnings

Armada Hoffler will announce Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, with a conference call on August 5.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will announce its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a conference call scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing the provided toll-free or toll numbers, using conference ID 67471. The call will also be available on the company's investor page, and a replay will be accessible until September 4, 2025. Armada Hoffler is a real estate investment trust with extensive experience in managing and developing properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. Founded in 1979, it also offers construction services to third parties. For further details, contact Chelsea Forrest, the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

Armada Hoffler will report its earnings, providing transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call will allow direct communication between senior management and investors, fostering trust and confidence.

The press release highlights Armada Hoffler's extensive experience and diverse portfolio, reinforcing its credibility in the real estate investment sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Armada Hoffler report its earnings?

Armada Hoffler will report its earnings on August 4, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

How can I listen to Armada Hoffler'searnings call

To listen to theearnings call dial (+1) 800-549-8228 or (+1) 646-564-2877. The conference ID is 67471.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available until September 4, 2025, and can be accessed with passcode 67471.

What is Armada Hoffler's core business?

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated REIT focused on developing and managing multifamily, office, and retail properties.

How long has Armada Hoffler been in business?

Armada Hoffler was founded in 1979, giving it over four decades of experience in the real estate industry.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 6 purchases buying 101,923 shares for an estimated $785,745 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 6 purchases buying 753 shares for an estimated $6,626 and 0 sales.

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, August 4, 2025. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.





To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800-549-8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646-564-2877 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 67471. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website,



ArmadaHoffler.com



.





A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, September 4, 2025. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646-517-3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 67471 #. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.







Contact:







Chelsea Forrest





Armada Hoffler





Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations





Email:



CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com





