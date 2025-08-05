Armada Hoffler Q2 FFO Falls

Key Points Normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) per diluted share was $0.25, beating the analyst estimate of $0.035 (non-GAAP).

Total revenue fell 45.2% year over year, mainly due to a sharp drop in construction and real estate services revenue.

Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) rose 1.4% on a GAAP basis, with high occupancy (retail 95.3%, office 97.2%, multifamily 95.3%) and strong leasing spreads across segments (retail renewal spreads 11.1% GAAP, office 18.7% GAAP, multifamily 4.7% GAAP) as of December 31, 2024.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), a real estate investment trust focused on high‑quality mixed‑use properties in the Mid‑Atlantic and Southeast, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. The most notable result: normalized FFO per diluted share was $0.25, far exceeding analyst expectations of $0.035. However, total revenue decreased to $101.3 million from $184.7 million year over year, mainly due to weakness in the construction business. Occupancy across the property portfolio stayed high, and leasing spreads remained positive, with retail renewal spreads of 10.8% (GAAP) and 5.5% (Cash), and office renewal spreads of 11.7% (GAAP) and 5.5% (Cash), supporting steady rental income. Overall, the quarter showed operational strength in the core property business, offset by declines in construction activity and a continued focus on stabilizing the company’s financial position.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $101.3 million $64.42 million $184.7 million (45.2%) Normalized FFO per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.34 (26.5%) Funds From Operations (FFO) per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $0.19 $0.25 (24.0%) Same Store NOI Growth (GAAP) 1.4% n/a n/a

Company Overview and Key Areas of Focus

Armada Hoffler acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio that spans office, retail, and multifamily (apartment) properties. Its assets are primarily located in the Mid‑Atlantic and Southeastern United States, with an emphasis on projects that mix residential, office, and retail spaces.

The company focuses on maintaining high occupancy rates, renewing leases, as well as expanding its property portfolio through development. Key to its success are stable rental income, disciplined financial management, and careful investment in new opportunities. Armada Hoffler also deploys real estate financing strategies, such as preferred equity and mezzanine lending, to generate additional income and bolster growth.

Quarter in Review: Financial, Operational, and Strategic Highlights

The most striking financial result this quarter was the sharp revenue decline, down 45.2% from $184.7 million to $101.3 million. This was driven mainly by a steep fall in construction and real estate services revenue -- a segment that generated just $31.98 million in general contracting and real estate services revenues, compared to $116.84 million in Q2 2024. Gross profit in this segment also shrank by two-thirds. Management has responded by shifting the company’s focus away from fee-based construction and toward core property-level income.

Rental revenue remained steady and even saw a 3% gain, rising to $65.1 million from $63.3 million. The operational portfolio performed well, with weighted average occupancy holding at 94.9% across all segments (retail, office, and multifamily). Retail occupancy stood at 94.2%, office occupancy was 96.3% as of June 30, 2025, and multifamily at 94.0%. These high levels helped the company generate steady property net operating income (NOI), a non-GAAP financial measure.

Leasing spreads—a measure of the rent increase on renewed or new leases—were positive in the retail and office segments on a GAAP basis. Office lease renewals posted an 11.7% GAAP spread (5.5% on a cash basis), and retail renewals were also up by 10.8% (GAAP) and 5.5% (cash). These figures show Armada Hoffler has been able to raise rents and keep space occupied, even as sector-wide headwinds challenge other property owners.

Development activity saw progress as the company consolidated full ownership of the Allied | Harbor Point multifamily development. Projects like Southern Post are moving toward commercial stabilization, targeted for Q4 2025. However, the construction backlog dropped to $106.6 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting the company’s reduced focus on third-party building projects. Net income for the period received a lift from a one-time $6.9 million gain linked to the Allied | Harbor Point consolidation. Normalized FFO per share fell by roughly 27% year over year (non-GAAP). Higher interest costs and lost construction profit explain most of this drop. These trends dig into recurring, cash-based earnings and point to the importance of core property income and prudent balance sheet management going forward.

On the financing front, total debt rose to $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $1.30 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company proactively issued $115.0 million in senior notes at fixed rates between 5.57% and 6.09% in July 2025, using the proceeds to pay down variable-rate loans and revolver balances.

The quarterly dividend is $0.14 per share, a level set in March 2025 to match property-level cash flow and maintain balance sheet flexibility.

Armada Hoffler’s Real Estate Strategies and Core Business

For those less familiar, Armada Hoffler operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), meaning it owns and manages income‑producing real estate and returns a large share of profits to shareholders as dividends. Its core business is leasing office, retail, and apartment properties. The company has diversified its asset base across key markets with strong supply-demand fundamentals.

Routine success factors include keeping existing tenants, finding new ones quickly, and achieving higher rents on renewals. In the office segment, most leases include 2% to 3% annual rent increases over long 10‑year terms, supporting consistent cash flows. The company also works to limit risk from larger tenants, recently extending a key lease with Nordstrom Rack and lining up replacements for bankrupt retailers like Office Depot. In the multifamily portfolio, recent apartment deliveries are leasing up, and new residents are driving demand. Redevelopment activity, such as converting unused space for higher‑rent uses, is a focus to unlock additional value within the existing portfolio.

Looking Ahead: Financial Guidance and Key Areas for Investors

Management reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance for normalized FFO (non-GAAP) per share at $1.00 to $1.10. Guidance for construction segment gross profit is $4.8 million to $6.8 million for full-year 2025. No change was announced to portfolio NOI guidance, which remains between $173.6 million and $176.0 million for full-year 2025.

Investors should watch how the company replaces fading construction revenue with stable property NOI, which continues to benefit from high occupancy and rent growth. Management cautioned that leverage remains elevated, but a high share of fixed-rate debt and active refinancing help limit risk from rising interest rates. The company is prioritizing portfolio stabilization, expense management, and prudent development over aggressive expansion. Any improvement in construction profits, or faster lease-up of new developments, could support future earnings.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

