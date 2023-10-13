News & Insights

Markets
AHH.PRA

Armada Hoffler Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

October 13, 2023 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHH.PRA was trading at a 15.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AHH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

AHH.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHH) are off about 3.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 ON MACD
 BX Technical Analysis
 GORO Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHH.PRA
AHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.