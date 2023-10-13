Armada Hoffler Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHH.PRA was trading at a 15.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AHH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHH) are off about 3.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.