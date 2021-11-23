Armada Hoffler Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHH.PRA was trading at a 5.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.56% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AHH.PRA shares, versus AHH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHH.PRA) is currently down about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHH) are up about 0.6%.

