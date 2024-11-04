Armada Hoffler Properties Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Armada Hoffler Properties ( (AHH) ).

Armada Hoffler Properties reported a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million for Q3 2024, but achieved a normalized FFO of $0.35 per diluted share, with office and retail occupancy rates rising to 94.7% and 96.2%, respectively. The company narrowed its full-year guidance for normalized FFO to $1.25-$1.27 per share. Despite a decrease in FFO due to interest rate derivative values, the firm saw positive renewal spreads across retail, office, and multifamily sectors, enhancing its stabilized portfolio occupancy to 95.4%.

