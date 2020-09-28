Dividends
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHH was $9.1, representing a -53.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.43 and a 42.19% increase over the 52 week low of $6.40.

AHH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). AHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports AHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.56%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

