Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 36.36% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHH was $12.68, representing a -11.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.32 and a 98.13% increase over the 52 week low of $6.40.

AHH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). AHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports AHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.91%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.