Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.94, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHH was $13.94, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 70% increase over the 52 week low of $8.20.

AHH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.27%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

