Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.14, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHH was $15.14, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.64 and a 42.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.62.

AHH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports AHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.64%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ahh Dividend History page.

