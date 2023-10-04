Armada Hoffler Properties (FRA:791) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 13.88

The average one-year price target for Armada Hoffler Properties (FRA:791) has been revised to 13.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 13.16 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.61 to a high of 17.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Hoffler Properties. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 791 is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 69,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,764K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,936K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 791 by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,628K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 791 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,924K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 791 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,853K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 791 by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,955K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 791 by 6.00% over the last quarter.

