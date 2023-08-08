Armada Hoffler Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AHH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.93, changing hands as low as $11.90 per share. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.04 per share, with $14.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.