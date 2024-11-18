News & Insights

Armada Hoffler names Shawn Tibbetts as new CEO

November 18, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Armada Hoffler’s (AHH) Board of Directors announces that Shawn Tibbetts, the company’s COO, has been named CEO beginning January 1, 2025. Current CEO Lou Haddad will retire at the end of 2024 but will retain the role of Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Additionally, the Board of Directors expects to appoint Tibbetts to the Board of Directors upon his elevation to Chief Executive Officer.

