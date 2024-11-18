Armada Hoffler names Shawn Tibbetts as new CEO

Armada Hoffler’s (AHH) Board of Directors announces that Shawn Tibbetts, the company’s COO, has been named CEO beginning January 1, 2025. Current CEO Lou Haddad will retire at the end of 2024 but will retain the role of Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Additionally, the Board of Directors expects to appoint Tibbetts to the Board of Directors upon his elevation to Chief Executive Officer.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AHH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.