Armada Hoffler Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Armada Hoffler declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, reflecting its commitment to shareholder interests.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, scheduled to be paid on April 3, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 26, 2025. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock will be paid on April 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by April 1, 2025. This decision, reflecting the company's focus on long-term shareholder interests, aligns with a revised business plan emphasizing quality assets, a conservative balance sheet, and reduced development risks. CEO Shawn Tibbetts highlighted that the dividend is fully supported by property income, reaffirming their commitment to align dividends with long-term objectives. For more information, investors can contact Chelsea Forrest for discussions.

Potential Positives

Armada Hoffler has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, demonstrating a continued return of value to shareholders.

The company’s dividend payout is now fully covered by property income, indicating a strong financial position and stability.

The decision to right-size the quarterly dividend aligns with the company’s long-term objectives and reflects a commitment to prudent financial management.

The focus on a conservative balance sheet and reduced development risk enhances investor confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Potential Negatives

The decision to "right size" the quarterly dividend may signal underlying financial challenges or a shift in the company’s financial strategy, potentially causing concern among investors.

The focus on aligning the dividend with long-term objectives could suggest that previous dividend levels were unsustainable, raising questions about the company’s past financial management.

The emphasis on a conservative balance sheet and reduced development risk may indicate previous overexposure to riskier ventures or projects that did not perform as anticipated.

FAQ

What is the amount of the quarterly cash dividend declared by Armada Hoffler?

Armada Hoffler declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share.

When will the first quarter dividend be paid?

The first quarter dividend will be paid on April 3, 2025.

What is the dividend for Series A Preferred Stock?

The dividend on the 6.75% Series A Preferred Stock is $0.421875 per share.

What is Armada Hoffler's approach to dividends?

Armada Hoffler aims to align dividends with long-term shareholder interests and objectives.

Who can investors contact for more information?



$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 3 purchases buying 97,106 shares for an estimated $1,019,638 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A HOFFLER purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

LOUIS S HADDAD (CEO) purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

ERIC E. APPERSON (President of Construction) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $220,376

FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 4 purchases buying 9,905 shares for an estimated $103,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENNIS H. GARTMAN has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $97,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. CHERRY purchased 4,761 shares for an estimated $49,990

JAMES A CARROLL purchased 2,857 shares for an estimated $29,998

GEORGE F ALLEN purchased 952 shares for an estimated $9,996

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The first quarter dividend will be paid in cash on April 3, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 26, 2025.





The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 1, 2025.





This decision reflects the company’s commitment to long-term shareholder interests. The revision is consistent with the Company’s updated business plan that is focused on quality assets and a conservative balance sheet, with reduced development risk and limited exposure to floating interest rates. The payout is now fully covered by property income without any consideration of fee income.





"After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has made the decision to right size the quarterly dividend,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armada Hoffler. “This decision reflects our commitment to aligning the dividend with our long-term objectives.”





Armada Hoffler's management team is available for individual investor meetings or teleconferences. Please reach out to Chelsea Forrest, at CForrest@ArmadaHoffler to schedule.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit



ArmadaHoffler.com



.







Contact:







Chelsea Forrest





Armada Hoffler





VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations





Email:



CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com







Phone: (757) 366-4000



