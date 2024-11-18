Armada Hoffler Announces New CEO Amid Leadership Change

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Armada Hoffler Properties announces the resignation of long-time CEO Louis S. Haddad effective December 31, 2024, with Shawn J. Tibbetts, the current President and COO, stepping in as CEO from January 1, 2025. This transition, part of a well-structured succession plan, aims to ensure continued growth and success for the company. Tibbetts, with over 20 years of leadership experience, has been instrumental in the company’s operational achievements, and his appointment is expected to further enhance Armada Hoffler’s position in the market.

