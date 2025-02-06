Armada Hoffler Announces Major Lease with The Gathering Spot at The Interlock in Atlanta's West Midtown

Armada Hoffler announces a lease with The Gathering Spot for 58,000 square feet at The Interlock in Atlanta.

Armada Hoffler announced a significant new lease at The Interlock in Atlanta, where The Gathering Spot, a membership-based hub for creative professionals, will establish its headquarters. The lease includes 38,000 square feet on the rooftop and an additional 20,000 square feet of office space. CEO Shawn Tibbetts emphasized the rapid filling of vacancies at The Interlock, highlighting its appeal in Atlanta's tech hub. The mixed-use community offers various amenities, including restaurants and entertainment options, benefiting its members. Founded in 2016, The Gathering Spot has grown to include locations in several major U.S. cities and aims to provide both productive and relaxing environments for its members. The Interlock, completed in 2021, features extensive office and retail space, along with a boutique hotel, making it a prime location for businesses and events.

Potential Positives

Armada Hoffler successfully executed a large lease with The Gathering Spot, filling 58,000 square feet of previously vacant space at The Interlock, demonstrating robust demand for their properties.

The lease agreement emphasizes The Interlock's attractiveness due to its prime location in Atlanta's tech hub, enhancing Armada Hoffler's reputation and portfolio strength.

The addition of The Gathering Spot as a major tenant aligns with Armada Hoffler's mixed-use strategy, enriching the community with unique amenities and attracting more visitors and tenants.

The partnership with a significant entity like The Gathering Spot, known for its prominent Black-owned community status, positions Armada Hoffler as a socially responsible player in the real estate market.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on a single new lease, which may indicate a lack of broader leasing activity or overall portfolio strength.

There is no mention of any financial terms or potential revenue implications from the new lease, leaving questions about the deal's impact on the company's bottom line.

The statement about filling vacant space at The Interlock may imply that there were previous vacancies, which could be a red flag regarding tenant retention or demand in the area.

FAQ

What is The Gathering Spot's new location at The Interlock?

The Gathering Spot has leased 38,000 square feet on The Interlock’s rooftop and 20,000 square feet of office space.

How does The Interlock benefit The Gathering Spot members?

Members will have access to a mixed-use community with entertainment, restaurants, and retail concepts enhancing their experience.

What is unique about The Gathering Spot?

The Gathering Spot is the largest Black-owned community in the U.S. and serves as a private club for creative professionals.

What amenities are offered at The Gathering Spot in The Interlock?

The new location includes two restaurants, flexible workspaces, wellness experiences, a rooftop pool, and networking opportunities.

Who is the CEO of Armada Hoffler?

Shawn Tibbetts is the CEO and President of Armada Hoffler, overseeing the company's mixed-use strategy.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 3 purchases buying 97,106 shares for an estimated $1,019,638 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A HOFFLER purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

LOUIS S HADDAD (CEO) purchased 95,238 shares for an estimated $999,999

ERIC E. APPERSON (President of Construction) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $220,376

FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 4 purchases buying 9,905 shares for an estimated $103,897 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENNIS H. GARTMAN has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $97,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. CHERRY purchased 4,761 shares for an estimated $49,990

JAMES A CARROLL purchased 2,857 shares for an estimated $29,998

GEORGE F ALLEN purchased 952 shares for an estimated $9,996

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler executed a large and impactful new lease at The Interlock, the Company’s mixed-use community located in Atlanta’s West Midtown. The Gathering Spot, a membership-only gathering hub for creative professionals, has leased 38,000 square feet on The Interlock’s rooftop and an additional 20,000 square feet of office space for their new headquarters.









“Our team was able to quickly fill vacant space at The Interlock, demonstrating the strength of our portfolio and continued demand we see for highly-amenitized well-located real estate, underscoring our mixed-use strategy,” said Shawn Tibbetts, CEO and President at Armada Hoffler. “In the heart of Atlanta’s tech hub, The Interlock provides the perfect location for The Gathering Spot’s next chapter. Members will enjoy being in the mixed-use community, with access to best-in-class entertainment, restaurants, and retail concepts as an added benefit to their memberships.”





Completed in 2021, The Interlock is a mixed-use public-private partnership with Georgia Tech in Atlanta’s West Midtown. The Interlock features 203,000 square feet of office space, 108,000 square feet of retail space and a 161-room boutique hotel. Major tenants at The Interlock include the nation’s first Puttshack, Georgia Tech, Bellyard Hotel, St. Germain French Bakery and Velvet Taco.





Founded in 2016 in Atlanta by Ryan Wilson and T’Keel “TK” Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private club where creative thinkers from all industries and backgrounds can gather to discuss bold ideas, grow their business and expand personal relationships. The private club has expanded to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Houston with approximately 12,000 members nationwide. The Gathering Spot is the largest Black-owned community in the U.S.





“The Gathering Spot has always been a space where meaningful connections and bold ideas come to life,” said Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot. “With The Retreat at The Gathering Spot, we’re expanding that vision—not only providing a dynamic environment for business meetings and networking but also creating a respite from the day-to-day. This space is designed for both productivity and relaxation, where members can seamlessly transition from closing deals to unwinding with friends, engaging in wellness experiences, and enjoying a social retreat that recharges and inspires.”





The new location will operate similarly to the original with membership perks including two full-service restaurants, flexible workspaces, skill workshops, culture talks and more. The Interlock location of The Gathering Spot will also now include the rooftop pool with far-reaching views of Midtown.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit





ArmadaHoffler.com





.







Contact:







Chelsea Forrest





Armada Hoffler





VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations





Email: cforrest@armadahoffler.com





Phone: (757) 366-4000



