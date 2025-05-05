Armada Hoffler Acquires Full Ownership of Allied | Harbor Point in Strategic Move to Enhance Portfolio

Armada Hoffler will acquire full ownership of the 312-unit Allied | Harbor Point multifamily asset in Baltimore.

Armada Hoffler has announced an agreement with Beatty Development Group to acquire full ownership of the Allied | Harbor Point multifamily property in Baltimore, which consists of 312 units. This strategic move is part of the company's initiative to simplify its operations and enhance asset value by shifting from joint venture to sole ownership. The acquisition, anticipated to close in June pending standard conditions, allows Armada Hoffler greater control and flexibility over the high-quality asset that has experienced strong demand since its opening in early 2025. The property features amenities like a landscaped rooftop terrace and waterfront views, positioning it as a valuable addition to Armada Hoffler's portfolio.

Armada Hoffler is acquiring full ownership of Allied | Harbor Point, enhancing its control over the high-quality multifamily asset and streamlining its operations.

The transaction reflects the company’s strategic initiative to simplify its business and focus on wholly owned assets, which could lead to increased efficiency and long-term value.

The acquisition positions Armada Hoffler to leverage the strong demand demonstrated by the property since its opening, potentially enhancing revenue and profitability.

As a self-managed REIT, gaining full ownership allows Armada Hoffler greater flexibility in management and operational decisions related to the asset.

Transitioning from joint venture ownership to sole ownership may indicate a lack of confidence in the partner's performance or the partnership itself, which could raise concerns among investors about future collaborations.



The need to simplify its business and concentrate on wholly owned assets may suggest previous complexities or challenges in managing joint ventures, potentially signaling operational inefficiencies.



The timing of the acquisition, closing in June 2025, might create uncertainties for investors regarding the company's financial stability and cash flow management during the transition period.

What is the recent acquisition by Armada Hoffler?

Armada Hoffler has agreed to acquire full ownership of the Allied | Harbor Point multifamily asset in Baltimore from Beatty Development Group.

When is the closing date for the acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to close in June 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

How many units does Allied | Harbor Point have?

Allied | Harbor Point comprises 312 multifamily units located in Harbor Point, Baltimore.

What are the benefits of this acquisition for Armada Hoffler?

This acquisition enhances Armada Hoffler's portfolio quality and provides full control and flexibility over the property.

Where is the Allied | Harbor Point property located?

The property is located in the mixed-use community of Harbor Point in Baltimore, offering waterfront views and a rooftop terrace.

$AHH Insider Trading Activity

$AHH insiders have traded $AHH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A RUSSELL KIRK has made 6 purchases buying 101,923 shares for an estimated $785,745 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC E. APPERSON (President of Construction) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $220,376

DENNIS H. GARTMAN purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $48,824

FREDERICK BLAIR WIMBUSH has made 6 purchases buying 753 shares for an estimated $6,626 and 0 sales.

$AHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $AHH stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) today announced it has reached an agreement with its joint venture partner, Beatty Development Group, to acquire full ownership and control of Allied | Harbor Point, a 312-unit multifamily asset located in Harbor Point Baltimore. The transaction aligns with the company’s strategic initiative to simplify its business, create synergies with existing assets and enhance long-term value.





Under the terms of the agreement, Armada Hoffler will acquire the partner’s minority interest in the property, transitioning from joint venture ownership to sole ownership. The acquisition is expected to close in June, subject to customary closing conditions.





“This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to streamline our operations and concentrate on wholly owned assets located in best-in-market mixed use environments,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armada Hoffler. “Taking full ownership of this high-quality, new multifamily asset enhances our portfolio quality and gives us 100% control and flexibility moving forward.”





Located in the mixed-use community, Harbor Point, Allied | Harbor Point has demonstrated strong demand since its opening in early 2025. The property offers a fully landscaped rooftop terrace, and waterfront views of the harbor, making it a valuable asset in Armada Hoffler’s portfolio.







About Armada Hoffler







Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit



ArmadaHoffler.com



Contact:







Chelsea Forrest





Armada Hoffler





VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations





Email:



CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com







Phone: (757) 366-4000



