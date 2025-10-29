Armada Acquisition II - Debt (AACIU) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 24.09

The average one-year price target for Armada Acquisition II - Debt (NasdaqGM:AACIU) has been revised to $24.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of $21.81 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.78 to a high of $35.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.58% from the latest reported closing price of $10.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Acquisition II - Debt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AACIU is 0.19%, an increase of 90.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,668.46% to 9,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 1,500K shares.

Cnh Partners holds 1,500K shares.

Westchester Capital Management holds 850K shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 506K shares.

Clear Street holds 481K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

