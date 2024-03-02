Arm Stock Has 26% Downside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

It's no secret that Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) stock benefitted from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Since its IPO at $51 per share in September, the stock price has nearly tripled, with shares trading for $146 on Monday. One analyst suggests the price spike put Arm's valuation into rarified territory and pullback is coming.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded Arm to neutral (hold) from buy while maintaining a one-year price target of $110. That represents a potential downside for investors of 26% compared to the stock's closing price when the price was reported.

AI boom or bust?

Ferragu's math is simple. In fiscal year 2028, New Street is modeling for Arm to generate earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion, which the firm suggests is roughly 5% above analysts' consensus estimates. With that as a backdrop, the analyst argues that "even with a generous 40x multiple on our above-consensus expectations," he can't justify buying Arm stock at any price above $110.

The analyst's math is sound but the big picture is more complicated, and the numbers need context. Ferragu's financial model is based on what we know today, which could mean very little in the months and years to come.

Arm just boosted its full-year revenue forecast by 5% at the midpoint of its guidance and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 16%, citing surging demand for generative AI. No one knows for sure just how high the demand for AI will go. With adoption on the rise, analysts are flat-out guessing about what the future holds.

For example, if someone suggested in early 2023 that Nvidia would soon be generating successive quarters of triple-digit revenue and EPS growth, they would have been laughed out of the room.

I can't say with any certainty where Arm stock will be over the coming year, but if the AI boom continues -- and I believe it will -- I suspect the stock price will be much higher than where it is today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Danny Vena has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.