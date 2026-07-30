ARM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI CPU Demand and Data Center Growth

Arm Holdings plc ARM delivered a record first quarter of fiscal 2027 as management highlighted accelerating demand for its compute platform across AI infrastructure, edge devices and physical AI applications. The company emphasized rising customer interest in its Arm AGI CPU and continued momentum in data center adoption.

Theearnings callalso showed how Arm is balancing new silicon opportunities with its core IP business, while addressing supply constraints, smartphone weakness and longer-term AI compute demand.

ARM Expands AI CPU Opportunity

CEO Rene Haas said that Arm AGI CPU demand has exceeded the company’s initial expectations, with customer demand now above $2 billion across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. The company previously outlined a $1 billion opportunity.

Haas said that Arm Holdings has delivered initial products to multiple customers and increased confidence in securing manufacturing capacity needed to support higher demand. He noted that supply efforts involve wafers, substrates, memory and testing capacity.

The company is working with manufacturing and supply chain partners to expand capacity. CFO Jason Child said that Arm expects to provide additional visibility on revenue and margin potential after the third quarter.

Arm Advances Data Center Growth

ARM continued to highlight the transition of AI infrastructure toward its architecture. Haas said that data center royalties more than doubled year over year as adoption of Arm Neoverse expanded.

The company reported that Arm Neoverse shipments surpassed 1.5 billion cores, with the latest 500 million cores shipped within nine months. Management pointed to broader adoption among major AI infrastructure providers.

Child added that cloud AI remained the largest driver of royalty growth. He said deployments of Arm-based server chips and networking products helped offset softness in some consumer markets.

ARM Reports Strong Q1

ARM reported fiscal first-quarter revenues of $1.29 billion, up 22% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS reached $0.45, up 29% year over year. The results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and EPS of $1.27 billion and $0.40, respectively.

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Royalty revenues increased 22% year over year to $715 million, while licensing and other revenues rose 23% to $574 million. Annualized contract value increased 13% to $1.732 billion.

Non-GAAP operating income was $531 million, producing a 41.2% operating margin. Non-GAAP free cash flow reached $665 million during the quarter.

Arm Addresses Investor Questions

A Wells Fargo analyst asked about the company’s confidence in expanding AGI CPU supply beyond the initial $1 billion opportunity. Haas said that confidence improved due to progress across multiple supply chain areas.

A William Blair analyst questioned smartphone royalty trends amid higher memory costs. Management said smartphone market weakness has been partly offset by stronger royalty rates from Armv9 and compute subsystem adoption.

A Bank of America analyst asked about proprietary AI accelerators and Arm’s role in future systems. Haas said that Arm CPUs can work alongside custom accelerators and highlighted opportunities through broader ecosystem approaches.

ARM Provides Fiscal Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, ARM expects revenues of $1.38 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Management expects license and other revenue growth of about 30% year over year.

The company expects non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $780 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, plus or minus $0.04.

Management noted that royalty growth expectations have moderated from earlier assumptions due to smartphone pressure, but continued cloud AI strength remains a key growth driver.

Arm Maintains AI Growth Focus

Arm entered fiscal 2027 focused on expanding its role across cloud infrastructure, edge computing and physical AI. Management emphasized that customers can adopt the platform through IP, compute subsystems or silicon.

Haas said the company’s priorities remain scaling AGI CPU production, expanding capacity and supporting long-term AI compute demand.

The company’s commentary reflected continued investment in engineering and technology development while maintaining profitability and cash generation.

ARM’s Zacks Rank and Style Score

ARM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, indicating that the stock’s earnings estimate revision trend is currently consistent with a neutral outlook. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company developments and quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of C, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of D. The Zacks Style Score evaluates value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger relative attributes.

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