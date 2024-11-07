Arm price target raised to $160 from $140 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur raised the firm’s price target on Arm (ARM) to $160 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Arm delivered solid fiscal Q2 results on licensing upside, guided for a slightly lower Q3 revenue outlook, and maintained its prior fiscal 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased estimates to account for a stronger adoption of higher dollar value CSS solutions in fiscal 2026.

