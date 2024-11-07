News & Insights

Arm price target raised to $160 from $140 at JPMorgan

November 07, 2024 — 06:01 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur raised the firm’s price target on Arm (ARM) to $160 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Arm delivered solid fiscal Q2 results on licensing upside, guided for a slightly lower Q3 revenue outlook, and maintained its prior fiscal 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased estimates to account for a stronger adoption of higher dollar value CSS solutions in fiscal 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

