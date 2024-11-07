News & Insights

Stocks
ARM

Arm price target raised to $145 from $125 at Barclays

November 07, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Arm (ARM) to $145 from $125 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The company’s reaffirmed outlook points to the fiscal year at least as good as previously thought, but there’s still upside ahead amid a solid v8/v9 transition and new data center ramps, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.