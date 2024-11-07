Arm price target raised to $145 from $125 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Arm (ARM) to $145 from $125 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The company’s reaffirmed outlook points to the fiscal year at least as good as previously thought, but there’s still upside ahead amid a solid v8/v9 transition and new data center ramps, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

