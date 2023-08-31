News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Arm prepares to meet investors ahead of blockbuster IPO -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 31, 2023 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arm Holdings Ltd plans to launch its roadshow for investors after Labor Day, as the chip designer prepares for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in September, according to people familiar with the matter.

Arm, owned by SoftBank Group Corp , is expected to set a price range for its offering next week, the sources said, adding the company plans to price its shares on Sept. 13, with stock trading to start the following day.

SoftBank plans to sell about 10% of Arm's shares in the IPO at a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion, Reuters has previously reported. SoftBank decided to sell fewer Arm shares in the IPO after buying the 25% stake in Arm it did not directly own from its Vision Fund unit.

Several customers of Arm have held talks about taking a piece of the IPO including Apple , Amazon.com , Intel , Nvidia , Alphabet , Microsoft , Samsung Electronics and TSMC , Reuters has previously reported. Arm and SoftBank have set aside 10% of the shares to be sold in the IPO for its clients.

A successful IPO for Arm would be a boon for SoftBank, which in August reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, hit by declines in valuations of major holdings such as Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group , German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile U.S. .

Goldman Sachs Group , JPMorgan Chase , Barclays and Mizuho Financial Group are the lead underwriters for the offering. Arm's shares will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol 'ARM'.

Bloomberg reported on Arm's IPO timeline earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409)) Keywords: ARM IPO/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
INTC
NVDA
GOOGL
MSFT
TMUS
GS
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.