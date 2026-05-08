Arm Just Made a Bold Prediction, And It Could Be a Huge Buy Signal

Key Points

Arm believes it can become the leader in CPU market share in five years.

Initial demand for its new AGI CPU is more than double what it expected.

The stock sold off on supply chain concerns.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) fell after its recent earnings report, though investors didn't know quite what to make of its quarter.

The stock initially jumped in after-hours trading on Wednesday, before pulling back during theearnings call Investors seemed to like that the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines and that data-center royalty revenue more than doubled year-over-year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, on theearnings call management said that while demand for its new AGI CPU was stronger than expected, it was unsure whether it could fulfill it due to supply chain constraints.

Arm had prepared for $1 billion in revenue over the next two fiscal years (2027 and 2028), but said that demand is more than double that, exceeding $2 billion. Like its fabless chip stock peers are finding, capacity is tight. According to CFO Jason Child, who spoke to the Motley Fool, the biggest supply chain constraint is wafer capacity with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), as TSMC is basically sold out of capacity. The other issue is the lack of supply of memory chips for its key partners like Meta Platforms and OpenAI, as they need to secure memory in order to purchase the CPU from Arm.

A good problem to have

While investors are focused on the supply chain issues, the outsize demand for the new CPU shows that the new chip will pay off for Arm, even if it will take longer to fulfill demand.

Over the long term, the supply chain issues should be less of a challenge, and Arm is forecasting $15 billion in annual revenue from the CPU in fiscal 2031 and $25 billion in total revenue that year.

One prediction from CEO Rene Haas signaled that the company could surpass that target, and potentially by a wide margin. On theearnings call Haas said, "And I'm actually confident that by the end of the decade, I believe the largest market share by CPU type will be Arm."

Haas is referring to the competition between Arm and the x86 CPU platform used by Intel and AMD. Arm's architecture has an advantage in power consumption over the x86, which is why it's favored in smartphones and is gaining share in the data center, where energy costs are high. It's also made Arm a popular choice in robotics and physical AI.

Arm forecast a $100 billion total addressable CPU market five years from now, while AMD sees a $120 billion TAM. If Arm has a majority of that market by 2031, it would be set to bring in significantly more revenue than $25 billion.

Of course, the market share Haas is referring to won't be the AGI CPU. Arm's IP business, which involves licensing its CPU and compute subsystems (CSS) architecture, also factors into that market share. Still, if Arm can succeed in being the market share leader by then, the stock is likely to move significantly higher.

What 2031 could look like

Arm's forecast for 2031 is likely conservative, as companies aim to give guidance they are confident they can hit, and the further out the forecast, the greater the risk.

Arm's forecast is informed by the capex projections of its top customers, including the hyperscalers, who are set to spend $700 billion in capex, and how much market share it could gain.

The excess demand is therefore a great sign for customer interest, and CFO Child allowed that the company could hit its target of $15 billion in revenue from the CPU sooner than the 2031 forecast.

The company won't bring in any revenue from the AGI CPU until Q4 2027, which ends next March, so it will be a few quarters before investors get hard numbers on CPU, but the upside potential is considerable as Arm could blow through that 2031 forecast.

Should you buy stock in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,926!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,296,608!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Holdings, Meta Platforms, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Meta Platforms, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.