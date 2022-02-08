Arm IPO marks sober end to SoftBank chip party

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Masayoshi Son faces a sobering end to his six-year chip party. The SoftBank Group boss on Tuesday bowed to regulatory opposition https://group.softbank/system/files/news/press/2022/20220208/20220208_0_en.pdf and abandoned a deal to sell British chip designer Arm to U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia. An initial public offering will probably mean the Japanese group accepting a valuation below the $32 billion it paid for the business in 2016.

SoftBank has few alternatives to an IPO. Regulators are dubious about consolidation in an industry grappling with global shortages and concerns over the reliability of supply chains. The UK company’s neutral position, offering its chip designs to everyone without favouring a single customer, rules out most prospective buyers. Another mooted idea – selling Arm to a consortium of chipmakers – would prove difficult and unstable.

It’s also a tricky time for a stock market listing. The recent selloff has whacked highly valued tech stocks, prompting some private startups to postpone their market debuts. However, valuations for chipmakers are still relatively buoyant. Nvidia shares are worth almost twice as much as when the company run by Jensen Huang unveiled its Arm takeover in September 2020.

Arm’s revenue grew 9.5% to almost $2 billion in the year to March 2021, according to UK Companies House filings https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/02557590/filing-history. Assume its top line grows at the same rate for the next three years and sales will hit $2.6 billion. Nvidia trades at 16.5 times expected revenue for the year to January 2024; if valued at the same multiple, Arm would be worth $43 billion. However, that looks optimistic: Nvidia is growing faster and is highly profitable, while Arm reported a pre-tax profit of just $27.5 million for the year to last March.

A less lofty template is ASML, which makes machines which let semiconductor makers print miniscule chips. Like Arm, the $265 billion Dutch company is a crucial link in the global chip supply chain. Using its valuation of around 9.5 times expected sales for the year to December 2023, Arm would be worth about $25 billion.

Son will hope that stock market investors see the same potential in Arm that he touted when buying the business almost six years ago. But barring an unlikely stock market revival, his chip splurge faces a financially disappointing end.

CONTEXT NEWS

- SoftBank Group and Nvidia said on Feb. 8 that they had terminated the sale of UK chip designer Arm to the U.S. semiconductor group, citing “significant regulatory challenges”. The Japanese company said it would instead plan for an initial public offering of Arm in the year ending March 2023.

- The cash-and-share deal valued Arm at about $40 billion when it was announced in September 2020. However, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in December, while the transaction also faced scrutiny from regulators in Britain and the European Union amid concerns that it could push up chip prices and reduce choice and innovation. SoftBank will keep a $1.25 billion deposit paid by Nvidia when agreeing the acquisition.

- SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, said investments in research and development had resulted in “Arm’s revenues and profits growing strongly over the past two years”. Arm said it had appointed Rene Haas as its new chief executive.

- SoftBank shares were down 0.9% at 5,302 yen by 0945 GMT on Feb. 8.

