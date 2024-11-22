Arm initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Arm (ARM) with an Overweight rating and $155 price target The firm thinks Arm can deliver upside to consensus estimates, driven by a transition to v9 with higher royalty rates, coupled with modest share gains Arm-based CPUs. Arm’s v9 lays the foundation for a compute subsystems adoption story, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.