Arm in talks with big clients about investing in IPO -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 13, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen, Echo Wang, Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Arm is in talks with some of its biggest customers and end users about bringing on one or more anchor investors in the chip designer's initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said.

Arm is talking to at least ten companies, including Intel Corp INTC.O, AlphabetInc GOOGL.O, Apple Inc.AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp.MSFT.O, TSMC 2330.TW, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.005930.KS, about their potential participation in the IPO,one of the sources said.

The talks are preliminary and any decision about an anchor investment in Arm's IPO won't come till August, the source added. The investment would not come with any board seat or control, according to the source.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise $8 billion-$10 billion, Reuters reported earlier in April.

Arm's designs are used to manufacture chips made by most of the world's major semiconductor companies, including Intel, AMD AMD.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O. It was not immediately clear what impact any IPO investment by one or more of those companies would have on Arm's commercial relationships.

The chip designer had filed with regulators confidentially for a U.S. stock market listing in April, setting the stage for this year's largest IPO.

Arm and Intel declined a Reuters request for comment. Bloomberg News first reported on the cornerstone investment deliberations.

Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, TSMC and Samsung didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Echo Wang in New York and Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Edward Tobin)

