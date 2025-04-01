ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $5,483,014 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,554,832.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $210.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $18.7 $18.3 $18.5 $120.00 $893.5K 1.9K 786 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.0 $5.85 $6.0 $75.00 $450.0K 1.4K 0 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.3 $28.9 $28.9 $115.00 $381.4K 229 132 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.65 $25.4 $25.4 $110.00 $304.5K 15 135 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.4 $13.35 $13.4 $105.00 $289.4K 772 460

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,046,208, with ARM's price down by -1.72%, positioned at $104.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $150.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ARM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Hold

