ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,558,959, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $950,727.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $260.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.25 $19.05 $19.05 $120.00 $571.5K 6.9K 321 ARM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $10.6 $10.25 $10.4 $100.00 $208.0K 2.1K 201 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.65 $14.55 $14.65 $105.00 $125.9K 1.7K 149 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.45 $8.6 $80.00 $86.0K 2.0K 27 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.56 $70.00 $83.3K 2.8K 167

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 2,981,124, the ARM's price is down by -3.73%, now at $108.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ARM Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $150.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ARM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ARM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.