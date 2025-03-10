ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 120 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 74 are puts, totaling $8,060,588, and 46 are calls, amounting to $6,049,639.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $190.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.45 $12.35 $12.43 $115.00 $897.3K 397 1.2K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $24.9 $24.65 $24.69 $135.00 $860.2K 2.0K 534 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $42.25 $41.15 $42.05 $85.00 $529.8K 1 130 ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $43.95 $41.0 $42.2 $85.00 $443.1K 1 889 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $18.75 $17.85 $18.26 $170.00 $374.3K 337 420

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,187,149, with ARM's price down by -7.21%, positioned at $116.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ARM Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $195.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

