ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,114,075, and 17 were calls, valued at $834,962.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.25 $14.95 $15.25 $220.00 $152.5K 232 100 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.6 $130.00 $138.6K 3.0K 110 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.05 $8.75 $8.75 $120.00 $122.5K 3.3K 140 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.45 $5.45 $120.00 $81.7K 2.8K 168 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.1 $14.8 $14.99 $135.00 $74.9K 1.4K 52

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ARM Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings With a trading volume of 2,796,038, the price of ARM is up by 1.29%, reaching $143.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

