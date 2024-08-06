ARM Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 96 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $2,264,926, and 65 were calls, valued at $10,748,961.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $260.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1615.02, with a total volume reaching 57,064.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $50.85 $50.5 $50.8 $115.00 $878.8K 1.6K 1.8K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $50.85 $50.8 $50.8 $115.00 $665.4K 1.6K 1.9K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.75 $20.0 $120.00 $499.0K 1.5K 2.5K ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $50.8 $49.0 $50.8 $115.00 $182.8K 1.6K 1.8K ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.8 $19.9 $120.00 $99.4K 1.5K 2.6K

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 8,637,481, the price of ARM is up 3.62% at $114.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 101 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

