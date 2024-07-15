ARM Holdings Unusual Options Activity For July 15

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,580, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $492,390.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $210.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $100.45 $97.65 $99.34 $85.00 $99.3K 93 0 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $22.75 $21.0 $21.0 $175.00 $84.0K 3.1K 0 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.39 $1.37 $1.38 $200.00 $82.7K 3.8K 10 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.15 $5.9 $6.2 $182.50 $62.0K 933 363 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.65 $3.45 $3.65 $177.50 $47.5K 881 18

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 370,270, the price of ARM is up by 0.98%, reaching $182.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $174.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $180. An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $169.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

