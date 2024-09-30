ARM Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 51 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,424,621 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $3,876,751.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $240.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ARM Holdings options trades today is 1247.74 with a total volume of 13,141.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ARM Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.62 $200.00 $1.8M 2.3K 3.2K ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $23.1 $23.05 $23.1 $130.00 $284.1K 975 223 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $23.2 $22.75 $23.2 $130.00 $232.0K 975 100 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $23.3 $23.1 $23.1 $130.00 $166.3K 975 296 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $54.7 $53.2 $54.75 $165.00 $164.2K 37 30

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings With a trading volume of 2,695,722, the price of ARM is down by -2.0%, reaching $142.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.