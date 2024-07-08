ARM Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $445,682, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,547,304.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $260.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1083.54, with a total volume reaching 27,251.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $35.45 $34.75 $34.75 $155.00 $156.3K 2.0K 2 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.05 $16.85 $17.05 $130.00 $139.8K 96 0 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.4 $33.8 $33.8 $195.00 $135.2K 80 42 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $45.0 $45.0 $45.0 $150.00 $135.0K 504 2 ARM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $20.55 $18.25 $19.49 $200.00 $97.5K 319 50

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 4,321,441, the ARM's price is up by 1.66%, now at $184.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. Expert Opinions on ARM Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $164.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $180. An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $169. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $143.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.