Arm Holdings' Robust Licensing Business Drives AI-Fueled Growth

Arm Holdings ARM continues to capitalize on robust demand for its semiconductor intellectual property, with its latest quarterly results underscoring the growing importance of its licensing business as a key growth engine.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues increased 20% year over year to $1.49 billion. Although royalties remain a significant contributor to the company's business model, licensing and other revenues once again delivered the strongest growth, reflecting healthy customer demand for ARM's processor designs.

The results illustrate the expanding adoption of the company's architecture across multiple high-growth markets. As semiconductor manufacturers increasingly develop custom chips for artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, smartphones and other advanced computing applications, ARM's technology continues to serve as a critical foundation for next-generation processor development. This trend is supporting a steady pipeline of new licensing agreements and strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Licensing momentum has become an increasingly important contributor to the company's overall financial performance. Licensing and other revenues rose 29% year over year to $819 million during the quarter, providing a significant boost to overall revenue growth. The improvement was supported by contributions from previously executed agreements as well as the signing of several large licensing contracts during the period.

At the same time, ARM's royalty business continues to generate a dependable stream of recurring revenues. Royalty revenues increased 11% from the prior-year period to $671 million, driven by broader deployment of Armv9 architecture, increasing adoption of Arm Compute Subsystems, and expanding use of Arm-based processors across data center workloads.

For investors, the latest results reinforce the strength of ARM's business model. Continued demand for new licensing agreements, combined with an expanding royalty base, provides multiple avenues for sustained long-term growth. As investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced computing continue accelerating, Arm Holdings appears well-positioned to benefit from both increasing design wins and higher royalty generation.

How ARM Stacks Up Against Key Semiconductor Peers

Among leading semiconductor companies, NVIDIA ( NVDA continues to dominate the AI accelerator market with its powerful GPU ecosystem, while Advanced Micro Devices AMD has steadily expanded its presence across AI computing, data centers and high-performance processors. Unlike NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, which primarily generate revenue through semiconductor sales, ARM operates a licensing-based business model that enables broad adoption of its processor architecture across the industry. As more chipmakers build products around ARM's designs, the company benefits from both upfront licensing fees and recurring royalty income, giving it a differentiated and highly scalable growth model within the semiconductor sector.

ARM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has surged a massive 188% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry’s 51% rally.

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From a valuation standpoint, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 51.41X, well above the industry’s 9.51X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2027 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

ARM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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