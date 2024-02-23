Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (ARM) Price Target Increased by 45.91% to 103.54

The average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARM) has been revised to 103.54 / share. This is an increase of 45.91% from the prior estimate of 70.96 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.95 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.35% from the latest reported closing price of 133.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 235 owner(s) or 96.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.49%, an increase of 22.96%. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 15,369K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,390K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 39.80% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,347K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 23.86% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 6,947K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,390K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,469K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. Background Information

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor and software design company based in Cambridge, England whose primary business is the design of the ARM architecture family of central processing units (CPUs).

