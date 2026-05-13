Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (ARM) Price Target Increased by 30.57% to 220.20

The average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARM) has been revised to $220.20 / share. This is an increase of 30.57% from the prior estimate of $168.65 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.60 to a high of $342.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.53% from the latest reported closing price of $221.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 108 owner(s) or 12.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.22%, an increase of 54.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 79,384K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 171.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,874K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,952K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares , representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 2,300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 12.05% over the last quarter.

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