Arm Holdings PLC call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Arm (ARM) Holdings PLC with 22,555 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 45.46%. Dec-24 155 calls and 12/6 weekly 140 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

