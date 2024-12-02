Arm Holdings PLC call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Arm (ARM) Holdings PLC with 22,555 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 45.46%. Dec-24 155 calls and 12/6 weekly 140 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ARM:
- Block, Five Below downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Insider Trading: Arm Holdings’ (ARM) Major Insider Offloads Stock Worth $2.75M
- Arm initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Amazon invests $4B more in Anthropic, Gap reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- AbbVie upgraded, Baidu downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.