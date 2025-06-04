ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $417,575, and 12 are calls, amounting to $628,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $155.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.05 $16.85 $16.83 $110.00 $205.5K 479 118 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.2 $16.05 $16.2 $125.00 $162.0K 1.2K 102 ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $47.45 $46.0 $46.7 $130.00 $98.0K 23.8K 2.1K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.4 $8.44 $100.00 $84.4K 8.2K 596 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.5 $24.45 $24.5 $115.00 $63.7K 608 26

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 720,149, with ARM's price up by 0.18%, positioned at $129.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on ARM Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ARM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.