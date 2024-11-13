ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $136,220, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $318,630.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $155.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $140.00 $91.8K 946 245 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $140.00 $80.0K 946 570 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.3 $4.75 $5.15 $85.00 $79.3K 1 265 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $140.00 $50.0K 588 100 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $140.00 $40.9K 946 363

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 662,279, the price of ARM is down -1.09% at $138.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

