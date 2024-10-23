ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,127,122, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,159,395.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $270.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1296.81, with a total volume reaching 18,895.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.1 $15.05 $15.1 $150.00 $326.1K 2.8K 385 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $135.00 $307.2K 158 193 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $135.00 $292.0K 3.1K 602 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $6.0 $5.65 $5.65 $149.00 $227.0K 1.4K 995 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $145.00 $224.0K 413 918

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,795,496, the ARM's price is down by -5.2%, now at $144.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

