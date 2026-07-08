Arm Holdings' Licensing Momentum Continues to Fuel Revenue Growth

Arm Holdings ARM continues to capitalize on robust demand for its semiconductor intellectual property, with its latest quarterly results highlighting licensing as a key growth engine.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues climbed 20% year over year to $1.49 billion. While the royalty business remained a significant contributor, licensing and other revenues once again delivered the strongest growth, underscoring sustained customer demand for ARM’s technology.

The company continues to benefit from rising investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mobile devices and custom silicon. As chipmakers increasingly design specialized processors for AI workloads and high-performance computing, ARM’s architecture has become an essential foundation for product development, supporting a healthy pipeline of new licensing agreements and long-term customer relationships.

Licensing and other revenues surged 29% year over year to $819 million, making it the primary driver of ARM’s top-line expansion during the quarter. Growth was supported by previously signed agreements, as well as the timing of several high-value licensing contracts.

Meanwhile, ARM’s royalty business continued to provide a stable stream of recurring revenues. Royalty revenues increased 11% year over year to $671 million, driven by broader adoption of Armv9, increasing deployment of Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS), and the growing use of Arm-based processors in data center infrastructure.

For investors, the takeaway is straightforward: strong licensing demand continues to strengthen Arm Holdings’ competitive position. As customers accelerate investments in AI infrastructure and next-generation computing, ARM appears well-positioned to benefit from a growing pipeline of licensing opportunities while simultaneously expanding its high-margin royalty base, providing multiple long-term drivers of sustainable growth.

How Arm Holdings Stacks Up Against Key U.S. Peers

NVIDIA NVDA dominates the AI accelerator market with its GPUs and networking platforms. Unlike Arm Holdings, which primarily generates revenue through licensing and royalties, NVIDIA designs and sells complete hardware and software solutions. While NVIDIA's growth is driven by direct chip sales, ARM benefits as more semiconductor companies adopt its CPU architecture to develop AI-optimized processors, making the two companies complementary in many AI deployments rather than direct competitors.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD competes in CPUs, GPUs and data center processors, focusing on designing and selling semiconductor products. ARM, in contrast, licenses its processor architecture to a broad ecosystem of chipmakers. As demand for custom AI chips and energy-efficient computing grows, AMD competes through product innovation, while ARM benefits from broader adoption of its intellectual property across multiple customers and end markets.

ARM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has surged a massive 175% year to date, significantly underperforming the industry’s 46% rally.

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From a valuation standpoint, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 49.11X, well above the industry’s 9.13X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2027 earnings has declined over the past 30 days.

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ARM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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