ARM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ARM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARM HOLDINGS ($ARM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,241,000,000, missing estimates of $1,244,111,687 by $-3,111,687.

ARM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of ARM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARM HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

