Arm Holdings Appoints Charlotte Eaton as CPO

Arm Holdings has appointed Charlotte Eaton as the new Chief People Officer, succeeding Kirsty Gill. Eaton, who previously held a leadership role at Arm, returns from her recent position at OVO Energy to lead Arm’s global people organization. Her extensive experience in HR roles across various sectors will bolster Arm’s ongoing commitment to innovation and a collaborative work culture.

