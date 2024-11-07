News & Insights

Stocks

Arm Holdings Appoints Charlotte Eaton as CPO

November 07, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARM Holdings PLC ADR (ARM) has released an update.

Arm Holdings has appointed Charlotte Eaton as the new Chief People Officer, succeeding Kirsty Gill. Eaton, who previously held a leadership role at Arm, returns from her recent position at OVO Energy to lead Arm’s global people organization. Her extensive experience in HR roles across various sectors will bolster Arm’s ongoing commitment to innovation and a collaborative work culture.

For further insights into ARM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.