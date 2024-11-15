ARM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arm Holdings plc (Symbol: ARM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.46, changing hands as low as $127.58 per share. Arm Holdings plc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARM's low point in its 52 week range is $53.47 per share, with $188.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.