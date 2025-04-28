$ARLP Earnings Results: $ARLP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ARLP ($ARLP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $540,470,000, missing estimates of $585,786,000 by $-45,316,000.

$ARLP Insider Trading Activity

$ARLP insiders have traded $ARLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J WHELAN (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,599,700.

$ARLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ARLP stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARLP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARLP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/14, 11/14 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/07, 12/06.

