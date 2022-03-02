Arlo Technologies Soars On Q4 Results, Q122 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) shares are trading more than 27 percent on Wednesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter net loss, narrower than the prior-year on revenue growth.

The company reported net loss of $7.23 million or $ $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $15.62 million or $0.18 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, the profit was $0.04 per share. Analysts were looking for loss of $0.03 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $142.86 million, from $111.15 million last year. Analysts were looking for $142.86 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter 2022, the company expects net loss of $0.19-$0.13 per share and adjusted net loss of $0.06-$0.00. Revenue for the quarter is projected to be $110-$120.0 million.

Currently, shares are at $11.10, up 27.83 percent from the previous close of $8.68 on a volume of 2,278,479. The shares have traded in a range of $5.48-$11.20 on average volume of 1,066,748.

