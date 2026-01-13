This Arlo Technologies Insider Just Sold Another $258K in Stock -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The general counsel of Arlo Technologies sold 18,841 shares of the company for $257,920.10 on Jan. 9.

The sale represented 3.31% of Brian Busse's direct common stock holdings, as reported, reducing his direct ownership from 569,855 to 551,014 shares.

This transaction involved only direct holdings, with zero indirect ownership impact, and occurred in conjunction with the exercise of 50,000 options.

Brian Busse, general counsel of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) executed an exercise of 50,000 options and sold 18,841 shares in an open-market transaction on Jan. 9, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 18,841 Transaction value $257,920.10 Post-transaction shares (direct common stock) 551,014 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $7,482,770.12

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.69); post-transaction value based on Jan. 9 market close ($13.69).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Brian Busse's historical transactions?

This sale of 18,841 shares is smaller than the recent-period median sell transaction of 20,104 shares, and the proportion of holdings traded (3.31%) is modest relative to the 20.78% single-event maximum over the last year.

What was the structure and purpose of this transaction?

The transaction was conducted as part of an option exercise for 50,000 shares, followed by the direct sale of 18,841 shares, with no indirect holdings or gifting involved, indicating a liquidity event post-vesting rather than a broad portfolio shift.

How significant was the impact on Busse's ownership and remaining share capacity?

The sale reduced direct ownership to 551,014 shares and reflected ongoing drawdown in holdings.

How does valuation context inform this transaction?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $13.69 per share, close to the Jan. 9 market close of $13.58, during a period when the stock delivered a 14.4% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 9) $13.69 Market capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $509.57 million Net income (TTM) $4.30 million

Note: 1-year performance metrics are calculated using Jan. 9 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arlo Technologies offers a portfolio of smart connected security devices, including indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and accessories, supported by a proprietary cloud-based platform and mobile app.

The company generates revenue through device sales and recurring subscription services, primarily via retail, wholesale, carrier, and direct-to-consumer channels.

It targets residential and small business customers seeking intelligent, wire-free security and monitoring solutions across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

Arlo Technologies operates at scale in the security and protection services industry, leveraging a cloud-first approach and integrated hardware-software solutions. The company’s strategy focuses on delivering user-friendly, connected security products with value-added subscription services, supporting both device sales and recurring revenue streams. Arlo Technologies' competitive edge lies in its advanced technology stack, broad distribution network, and focus on seamless user experience for consumers and small businesses.

What this transaction means for investors

Given Arlo’s recent track record and the form’s footnotes, Busse’s transaction doesn’t seem to suggest much about the company’s trajectory. The shares sold were tied to option and PSU settlements, and importantly, they were sold to satisfy estimated tax obligations. Busse still retains more than half a million shares outright and up to 100,000 PSUs tied to long-term operating milestones, keeping his economic exposure firmly linked to the company’s execution.



Meanwhile, Arlo’s underlying business continues to skew toward higher-quality, recurring revenue, even as executives periodically monetize equity tied to compensation. In its most recent quarterly report, Arlo Technologies reported annual recurring revenue of $323 million, up nearly 34% year over year, thanks in part to subscription growth that pushed services to more than half of total revenue. Subscriptions and services gross margin reached roughly 85%, up 770 basis points year over year, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 50% to about $17 million, reflecting operating leverage as the platform scales. Shares are performing in line with the broader market, and they've even climbed a bit higher since the transaction last week. In other words, there's no need to draw concerns from a Form 4 transaction like this one.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares, usually by paying a set price.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, not through a private or pre-arranged deal.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally and directly by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than owned directly.

Liquidity event: A transaction that converts an asset, like stock, into cash, often to access funds.

Vesting: The process by which an employee earns the right to receive full benefits from stock options or shares over time.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that reports insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid for shares, calculated by weighting each purchase by the number of shares bought.

Median sell transaction: The middle value in a list of all recent share sales, used to compare the size of a specific sale.

One-year total return: The combined gain from price changes and dividends over the past year, expressed as a percentage.

Cloud-based platform: Software and services hosted online, allowing users to access features and data remotely via the internet.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.